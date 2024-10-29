Subscribe
News

B2C2 partners with OpenPayd

Tuesday 29 October 2024 13:32 CET | News

B2C2, a crypto-native liquidity provider, has announced the integration of OpenPayd’s Embedded Finance features into its global instant settlement network.

 

B2C2 provides reliable pricing across different market conditions, backed by the Japanese financial services company SBI. The firm has a strong credit profile and a wide regulatory presence, enabling clients to engage with the cryptocurrency market securely.

BaaS platform minimises challenges

OpenPayd’s global payments and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform minimises the challenges linked to traditional banking systems. By collaborating with OpenPayd and using its specialised Embedded Finance infrastructure, B2C2 and its clients can send and receive fiat currency for trade settlements. Additionally, B2C2 clients will enjoy simplified onboarding with OpenPayd, access to multi-currency accounts, and the capability to send or receive third-party payments instantly.

Officials from B2C2 stated that while traditional banking networks have been reliable for conventional financial markets, they struggle to meet the demands of the rapidly evolving digital asset sector. The digital financial landscape requires speed and continuous functionality—qualities that traditional banking models often find difficult to deliver. By partnering with OpenPayd and leveraging its Embedded Finance infrastructure, B2C2 is bridging the gap between traditional and digital markets. This collaboration enables institutional clients to transfer fiat currency as efficiently as they do with digital assets. Additionally, it upgrades its settlement infrastructure, providing clients with instant, 24/7/365 settlement across various currencies.

 

B2C2 partners with OpenPayd

Integration of Embedded Finance

Embedded Finance is changing the way businesses and consumers interact with financial services. By integrating financial products directly into non-financial platforms, companies can offer convenient access to services like payments, lending, insurance, and more. This increases the customer experience but also opens new revenue streams and opportunities for innovation. 

For instance, ecommerce platforms can provide instant credit at checkout, while ride-sharing apps can offer in-app insurance options. As technology continues to advance, Embedded Finance is set to become an integral part of daily transactions, leading to a more connected and efficient financial ecosystem.


Keywords: banking, fintech, embedded finance, BaaS, financial institutions
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: B2C2, OpenPayd
Countries: United Kingdom
