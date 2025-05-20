Subscribe
News

Citi rolls out payment solution for institutional clients with PayTo

Tuesday 20 May 2025 14:58 CET | News

Financial institution Citi has announced that it went live with PayTo initiator, allowing its clients to benefit from a cost-effective, secure, and efficient alternative to credit cards, debit cards, and direct debits. 

With PayTo, Citi’s institutional clients are set to be able to initiate account-to-account pull payments, supporting their users in directly paying from their bank account, in real-time and delivering a transparent and instant process for clients. Additionally, PayTo equips Citi clients with simplified reconciliation and fee minimisation capabilities as it decreases reliance on card fees and reduces the likelihood of chargebacks.

Moreover, PayTo can be leveraged for everyday transactions, including in-app payments, ecommerce payments, outsourced payroll, utility bills, flight bookings, subscriptions, and digital wallet top-ups. The current offering comes as an addition to the financial institution’s suite of solutions by Citi’s Services business, including Spring by Citi, an end-to-end digital payments service allowing ecommerce and B2B funds flow worldwide and Real-Time Funding for cross-border transactions for corporate clients. Through Services, Citi supplies solutions to approximately 19,000 clients.

Commenting on the news, representatives from Citi mentioned that, as the landscape moves towards a digital-led economy, the company aims to centre its efforts on offering advanced solutions to its clients. This seeks to enable them to improve their position in the industry and provide modern payment solutions to their users.

Other companies utilising PayTo in Australia

At the beginning of May 2025, Volt expanded with Shopify into the Australian market, providing consumers in the region with an optimised checkout experience powered by PayTo. The company was set to allow one-click checkout built on PayTo on Shopify, while also equipping merchants with access to similar domestic networks in over 30 markets through a single integration.

A few months before this, more specifically at the end of January 2025, the National Australia Bank (NAB) rolled out its PayTo payment option for customers shopping on Amazon.com.au. The new payment method allowed customers to authorise transactions via their online banking platform. Once PayTo was approved as a payment option, users could initiate one-time and recurring payments with a single click.


