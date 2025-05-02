Volt’s PayTo payment solution, available on Shopify in Australia

The platform is enabling Shopify merchants to offer Australian consumers an optimised checkout experience powered by PayTo with one click. Volt is specialised in integrating domestic real-time payment schemes into its global network and has been Shopify’s partners since 2023, when its Pay by Bank offering became available to Shopify consumers in the UK and Europe.
Volt’s payment network unites domestic A2A schemes to a single interoperable standard. Enterprise businesses use it to accept real-time payments, initiate payouts, and manage funds.
In Australia, Volt will enable one-click checkout built on PayTo, a real-time payment system, on Shopify. Additionally, Volt also offers merchants in the region access to similar domestic network in over 30 markets via a single integration.
Volt’s one-click checkout resembles the traditional card-on-file consumer experience, but it utilises a near-instant payment scheme. Future purchases for customers are automatically pre-authorised, as shoppers set up a payment agreement with merchants during their first purchase by entering their PayID. This means customers will no longer need to approve every payment within their banking app every time they buy.
Making PayTo available to ecommerce merchants in Australia, the global real-time payments platform offers PayTo’s benefits, such as speed of settlements and low costs, for a frictionless checkout experience. The company is committed to continuing to support merchants and their clients to capitalise at scale in a manner compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry and country.
The move follows Volt’s partnerships with Sumsub and Pay.com, in which the platform enabled its partners to offer improved Open Banking capabilities to their merchants and customers, aiming to simplify payment processing.
For more information about Volt, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2025 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions