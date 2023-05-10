Banking Circle joins UK FPS with direct GBP

This addition to Banking Circle’s payment rails provides FIs with real-time direct clearing and settlement for both EUR and GBP, with higher than industry-average upper transaction limits.
Based on the information provided in the press release, the initiative is believed to bring forth significant value for clients and their underlying customers, as being closer to clearing as a direct participant on FPS, Banking Circle has the option to enable expedited settlement times. Furthermore, the payment bank is also able to handle increased payment volume.
Laust Bertelsen, CEO of Banking Circle advised that Banking Circle launched with the vision of bettering payments for the global ecommerce marketplace and becoming a direct participant of Faster Payments is believed to be an essential element in achieving this, as it showcases its commitment towards challenging the ‘status quo’ of cross-border payments.
Adding on this, the spokesperson advised that for a multitude of clients, this is a welcome alternative to the CHAPS and BACs payment options, and the enterprise looks to be ahead of the competition by providing real-time payments across multiple currencies.
The announcement details that Banking Circle has been providing GBP on direct rails for Faster payments to ‘friends and family’ from September 2022 onwards, and following the successful completion of this stage, Pay UK granted full Go Live to the bank, effective 28 April 2023.
Faster Payment enables the submission of GBP payments within a matter of seconds for the beneficiary to receive funds throughout the UK, including the Isle of Man, Guernsey, Jersey, and Gibraltar. FPS operates 24/7/365, with a GBP 1,000,000 limit per transaction, and although a multitude of banks opts for setting lower limits, Banking Circle clients are to benefit from the maximum limit.
Concluding on the news, Banking Circle’s representative advised that the bank aims to further the evolution of global payments infrastructure which is integral to financial inclusion. Per their statement, the market appetite for fast and cost-effective solutions is clear, and provides an alternative to traditional correspondent banking, helping remove barriers to cross-border payments.
Alongside its cross-border payment capabilities, being a direct participant in Faster Payments for GBP enables Banking Circle’s bank, fintech, PSP, and marketplace clients to provide their customers with access to fast, low-cost payment solutions in the UK and internationally alike. Per the company representative’s statement, this is believed to make the company a ‘vital tool’ for expanding businesses in the current increasingly global marketplace.
As a modern correspondent bank, Banking Circle is committed to building a local clearing network for all major currencies so provide fast, low-cost payments with no hidden fees for the beneficiary. Its banking solutions suite includes multi-currency banking accounts and virtual IBANs, bank connections for local clearing and cross-border payments, underpinned by compliance and security.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions