News

ACI Worldwide, GOLDPoint Systems partner to facilitate integrated bill payments

Tuesday 6 October 2020 14:32 CET | News

US-based ACI Worldwide and GOLDPoint Systems have partnered to facilitate debit card loan payments and disbursement of loan proceeds for GOLDPoint Systems’ customers.

 

The loan payments will take place through the integration of the ACI Speedpay solution into the GOLDPoint platform. ACI Worldwide is a provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, while GOLDPoint Systems is a loan management software company offering a suite of tools for instalment and specialty lenders.

GOLDPoint’s software suite contains loan servicing, loan origination, calculations, payments, accounting, reporting, and file storage. Its customers are in both direct and indirect lending markets across the US. With an increased need for real-time payment processing within its hosted solutions, the company required a partner – and ACI Speedpay is an integrated suite of bill presentment and payment services that helps customers across consumer finance, government, utilities, subscriptions, higher education, and insurance verticals.

In recent news, ACI Worldwide and Mastercard have announced that they will partner to provide real-time payment solutions globally, aiming to offer options such as deployment and digital services like Request to Pay, proxy services, and biller services.


Keywords: ACI Worldwide, GOLDPoint Systems, partnership, loan payments, ACI Speedpay, payments, debit card, digital payment, instalment, the US
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

