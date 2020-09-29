ACI Worldwide, Mastercard to advance new payment solutions for customers

They will initially collaborate to offer best-in-class central infrastructure, payments localisation, and access solutions to central banks, scheme operators, financial institutions, PSPs, and other organisations launching real-time payments initiatives.
The real-time account-to-account payments market continues to expand. Prime Time for Real-Time – a recent study analysing global real-time, account-to-account payment volumes, and forecasts across 30 global markets – projects a CAGR of 23.4% from 2019 to 2024. While existing schemes around the world are adding new participants and value-added services, additional country and regional schemes are launching each year, including more than 20 schemes in varying planning stages.
With a complementary real-time payments vision, the combination of Mastercard’s central infrastructure and ACI’s payments access and real-time message transformation technology delivers a streamlined end-to-end offering. The new joint solution aims to provide: deployment options that range from a fully managed service in the cloud to supporting on-premise software for government, central bank, and system operator-owned platforms; digital services such as Request to Pay, proxy services, and biller services.
In recent news, ACI Worldwide also announced that it powers approximately 75% of the real-time payments that take place in Hungary. The announcement was made after the successful launch of the country’s domestic real-time scheme.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions