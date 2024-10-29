Subscribe
News

Yuno unveils 'Payout' to simplify global payments for merchants

Tuesday 29 October 2024 08:40 CET

Yuno, a provider of payment orchestration, has launched Payout, a new feature aimed at simplifying international payment operations for merchants.

Expanding Yuno’s platform capabilities to encompass both pay-outs and pay-ins, Payout offers a comprehensive solution to manage and optimise all payment flows through a single, user-friendly interface.

Yuno launches ‘Payout’ to simplify payment solutions for merchants

Payout enables businesses to transfer funds to suppliers and clients across the globe by connecting to multiple payout providers via a single API integration. This approach allows US-based merchants to efficiently pay sellers in APAC, while European companies can distribute funds to clients in Latin America and the Middle East. Through this single integration, businesses can avoid the challenges of managing numerous payment methods and contacting providers individually. Payout reduces operational costs, enhances efficiency, and allows tech teams to focus on core tasks, facilitating faster scalability across regions.

Efficient payment solutions for global marketplaces and gig economy platforms

The addition of Payout to Yuno’s platform aims to serve a diverse range of industries, from online marketplaces and task management companies to ridesharing and gig economy platforms. For example, marketplaces can use the platform to offer a wide array of local payment options while managing payouts to thousands of international vendors with a single integration, eliminating the need for multiple provider setups and reducing administrative overhead. This process helps prevent payment delays and improve vendor relations.

Task management and gig economy platforms can use Payout to manage payments to freelancers and on-demand workers, customising features such as payment frequency, percentage terms, and validation rules. These customisable parameters are designed to reduce transaction complexities, cut costs, and support worker satisfaction and retention.

Aligned with Yuno's vision of becoming a comprehensive global payment orchestration platform, Payout follows the company's recent USD 25 million Series A funding round led by DST Global Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, Tiger Global, Kaszek Ventures, and Monashees, which aims to support expansion across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.


