Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Viva.com partners with Petit Bateau

Thursday 14 September 2023 12:38 CET | News

Cloud-based neobank Viva.com has announced its partnership with France-based clothing brand Petit Bateau in order to upgrade the latter’s Store+ solution.

Following this announcement, Petit Bateau’s Store+ solution will be integrated with Viva.com’s payments technology, which will provide it with fast, secure, and uninterrupted payment capabilities. The partnership between the companies aims to boost sales and meet the needs, preferences, and demands of customers in order to improve their overall shopping experience. 

The clients will be enabled to benefit from a unified and convenient payment experience, with the upgraded Store+ ordering tool being launched in all the Petit Bateau stores across Europe. This includes countries such as France, Belgium, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK. 

Store+ will provide shoppers with a customised web-based product that was designed to act as an extension to the in-store client service. This will allow customers to have virtual access to the entire Petit Bateau collection, as well as an on-the-spot purchase process that is paired with all standard online shopping benefits. 

The Viva.com Terminal App will be leveraged to turn the sales team’s tablets into a card terminal. The process will require no additional hardware, no additional fees, as well as no complicated payment options or complex integration procedures. The clients will need to tap their cards or smartphones on the tablet in order to make the purchase, with a PIN on the glass being present as well.

 

Cloud-based neobank Viva.com has announced its partnership with France-based clothing brand Petit Bateau in order to upgrade the latter’s Store+ solution.

 

Viva.com’s recent expansions

The cloud-based neobank announced in September 2023 the expansion of its Tap-to-Pay on iPhone capability to the Netherlands in order to provide merchants with the possibility to make contactless payments acceptance. By using the Tap-to-Pay on iPhone, all types of contactless payments were accepted, including debit cards, credit cards, digital wallets, and Apple Pay. Clients needed to use an iPhone and the Viva Terminal iOS App, with no requirements for additional hardware or payment terminals. 

Tap-to-pay enabled Viva.com’s trade and merchant network to leverage a payment service that is easy to incorporate and use. In order to start utilising Tap-to-Pay on iPhone, businesses needed to download the Viva Terminal App on the Apple Store on an iPhone XS or run the latest iOS version later. The payment was set to be completed in a simple and efficient manner, as the merchant needed to prompt the client to hold their iPhone or Apple Watch in order to make the purchase with their credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, or digital wallet. 

Earlier in July 2023, Viva Wallet introduced the Tap-to-Pay on iPhone offering for companies and businesses in the UK, in order to accept contactless payments with no additional hardware being required. 

For more information about Viva Wallet, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.



Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, product upgrade, expansion, mobile payments, contactless payments, online payments, digital payments, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Petit Bateau, Viva wallet
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Petit Bateau

|

Viva wallet

|
Discover all the Company news on Petit Bateau and other articles related to Petit Bateau in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like