Trustly partners Conotoxia to boost money transfer services in North America

Thursday 11 August 2022 13:38 CET | News

Sweden-based fintech for Open Banking payments, Trustly, has partnered with Conotoxia, a multi-currency company from Poland, to provide users with a fast, secure, and safe way to transfer funds internationally through their bank accounts. 

The collaboration will allow current and future customers to benefit from enhanced flexibility when transferring money into North America. Moreover, for a limited time, Conotoxia will offer money transfers at 0% fees from the US to Europe for new Trustly users for up to USD 14 per transaction.

A new world for payment fintechs

Before 2020, the money transfer industry was beginning to experience a gradual shift from in-person services to digital alternatives, including mobile apps. However, the adoption rate of digital transfers grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic, as consumers looked for safer, more flexible options to meet their financial needs and send funds internationally. 

Conotoxia’s products have allowed clients to meet the latest demands of a booming market. The company currently offers a series of services, including currency exchange at advantageous rates, money transfers, payments, multi-currency cards, multi-currency loans, as well as investment services. Conotoxia’s mission is to offer maximum convenience and ease for its customers on a global scale.

 

Aligning payment options for enhanced security and flexibility

As we’re approaching the end of the pandemic, consumers’ needs for international transfers have shifted towards digitalisation. Customers are now looking for payment alternatives that generate more freedom and safety around their financial choices.

Conotoxia aims to meet its clients’ needs by prioritising a healthy mix of flexibility and security in payments and providing Open Banking services is one of those ways. According to statistics, around 75% of Americans and Canadians already link their bank accounts directly for general financial services.

A fruitful partnership

As previously mentioned, Trustly and Conotoxia will provide new users with fee-free international money transfers between the US and Europe for a limited time, from 10 August 2022 to 10 October 2022. By choosing Trustly as their checkout payment option, users will enter their bank information one time and save up to USD 14 per transaction by not paying any transfer fees.  

To find more information about Trustly, you can check its profile in The Paypers’ company database

More: Link


