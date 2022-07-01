Trustly partners Conotoxia to boost money transfer services in North America

The collaboration will allow current and future customers to benefit from enhanced flexibility when transferring money into North America. Moreover, for a limited time, Conotoxia will offer money transfers at 0% fees from the US to Europe for new Trustly users for up to USD 14 per transaction.
Before 2020, the money transfer industry was beginning to experience a gradual shift from in-person services to digital alternatives, including mobile apps. However, the adoption rate of digital transfers grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic, as consumers looked for safer, more flexible options to meet their financial needs and send funds internationally.
Conotoxia’s products have allowed clients to meet the latest demands of a booming market. The company currently offers a series of services, including currency exchange at advantageous rates, money transfers, payments, multi-currency cards, multi-currency loans, as well as investment services. Conotoxia’s mission is to offer maximum convenience and ease for its customers on a global scale.
As we’re approaching the end of the pandemic, consumers’ needs for international transfers have shifted towards digitalisation. Customers are now looking for payment alternatives that generate more freedom and safety around their financial choices.
Conotoxia aims to meet its clients’ needs by prioritising a healthy mix of flexibility and security in payments and providing Open Banking services is one of those ways. According to statistics, around 75% of Americans and Canadians already link their bank accounts directly for general financial services.
As previously mentioned, Trustly and Conotoxia will provide new users with fee-free international money transfers between the US and Europe for a limited time, from 10 August 2022 to 10 October 2022. By choosing Trustly as their checkout payment option, users will enter their bank information one time and save up to USD 14 per transaction by not paying any transfer fees.
