News

Thunes partners with UAE's Al Fardan Exchange

Wednesday 9 March 2022 13:40 CET | News

Al Fardan Exchange, a money transfer and currency exchange company in the UAE has announced a strategic partnership with Thunes, a global cross-border payments provider.

The new agreement allows Al Fardan Exchange’s business and retail customers to make instant payments directly to bank accounts, cash pickup points, and mobile wallets in their home countries, while recipients receive money in their local currency. This opens Al Fardan Exchange operations to a total of 87 countries globally, bringing seed and convenience to cross-border payments.

UAE residents can send money directly through Al Fardan’s over 75 physical branches across the country and make payouts to countries from Europe, Africa, Asia Pacific, and LATAM. Ultimately, Al Fardan’s customers will benefit from increased transparency and will be able to track the status of their transactions in real time, boosting UAE’s digitisation process.

For more information about Thunes, you can check its profile on our company database here.


More: Link


Keywords: Thunes, partnership, cross-border payments, payment processing, digitalisation, transaction monitoring, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United Arab Emirates
