News

Thunes launches regional hub in the US to facilitate LATAM expansion

Friday 25 February 2022 13:48 CET | News

Singapore-based fintech Thunes has set up a new regional hub in Miami in order to further expand its services into the region.

The company’s goal is to become a large payments platform in the region, making interacting with, managing, and accepting cashless payments more accessible. While working to expand its payments infrastructure, Thunes’ growth strategy includes setting up partnerships with other local digital payment player.

According to the press release, mobile payments are gaining momentum, with smartphones acting as banks for millions of people in Latin America who do not have access to a traditional bank account. The next three years will see around 100 million additional smartphone connections, taking the total to 532 million by 2025, an adoption rate of 80%.

Thunes has established regional payout partnerships available in 16 Latin American countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Uruguay. It recently launched partnerships with Brazil’s Bexs Banco to enable real-time businesses and customers inbound payments to Brazil. The company’s capabilities cover 90+ alternative payment options in the region, including Boleto in Brazil, Rapipago in Argentina, and SafetyPay in Colombia.

For more information about Thunes, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.


More: Link


Keywords: Thunes, expansion, online payments, cashless, payments infrastructure, payment methods
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Latin America
