Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Ted Baker integrates Klarna as one of its payment methods

Friday 7 August 2020 12:32 CET | News

UK-based luxury clothing retail company Ted Baker has partnered with Klarna to offer two new payment methods on its UK website.

According to FashionUnited, thanks to the partnership, Ted Baker's shoppers are enabled to pay up to 30 days after the shipment of their order or split their payment into three monthly interest-free instalments. Besides, it was reported that Ted Baker will launch the same features on its US website from late August 2020.

Through the initiative, the luxury company encourages its customers to try products before they buy them, while improving the overall ecommerce experience.

Overall, Klarna has been continuously expanding its instalment payments and customer experience capabilities, as the partnership comes soon after the company launched its shoppable 'Wish lists' feature, allowing users to follow and share looks b other brands and celebrities.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Ted Baker, UK, luxury retail, Klarna, payment methods, shoppers, online shopping, interest-free, instalments, instalment payments, US, ecommerce experience, Wish lists
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like