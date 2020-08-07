Klarna creates new ways to make shopping social with the launch of followable Wish lists

According to the press release, users can also follow and share Wish lists curated by brands, influencers, Klarna's shopping experts, and others to discover new products and find shopping inspiration from within the Klarna app. Klarna's Wish list feature allows users to save and add products they want from any online store, as well as set up price-drop alerts for products, and share their lists with family and friends.
Moreover, in the US, Adidas, Sephora, TOMS and ASOS are among the leading brands with shoppable Wish lists that consumers can follow and share through the Klarna app.
In the coming weeks, Klarna will announce partnerships with popular influencers using the new feature to curate their preferred products via Wish lists their fans can follow and share. Therefore, the initiative facilitates the shopping experience for consumers, while helping retailers connect with their customers and leverage the social shopping trends.
Furthermore, for retailers, shoppable, shareable Wish lists not only help build social and community engagement into the consumer experience, but also serve as a rich source of data that helps companies understand what shoppers want.
Information such as top Wish-listed items and items that are frequently Wish-listed during certain times of year can help retailers make merchandising and assortment decisions that more closely align with what customers are shopping for.
