Stripe enables bank payments for Airbnb's guests

Thursday 18 May 2023 11:08 CET | News

US-based payments processor Stripe has enabled Airbnb’s guests to use Stripe Financial Connections to add their bank account as a payment method.

 

Airbnb guests can now use Stripe Financial Connections to securely and instantly add their bank account as a payment method. Once those details are saved, guests can use Link, Stripe’s native one-click checkout, to quickly make bank payments for all future bookings.

Stripe enables Airbnb’s guests to add their bank account as a payment method

Accommodating popular payment methods

Paying by bank is growing in popularity. Nearly two-thirds of businesses report that they are pursuing bank debits to provide customers with more flexible ways to pay and grow sale, as per the press release. The addition of bank payments through Stripe provides another popular payment option for Airbnb guests with a US bank account.

Augmented checkouts with Financial Connections and Link

Stripe features more than 100 optimisations that enhance every aspect of the checkout experience, including pre-built payment UIs, more than 40 payment methods, and Link. With Link, Airbnb guests can check out faster using bank details saved from previous purchases at any Link-enabled business.

Stripe’s officials said that anyone who’s made a booking on Airbnb knows how great the experience is. For guests who want to pay using their bank account, they’re happy to partner with Airbnb to offer bank payments as an option that’s just as fast and convenient as anything else.

This announcement comes the week after Stripe published a study revealing that businesses using Stripe’s newest checkout optimisations saw 10.5% more revenue.

Previous announcements from Stripe

In May 2023, Stripe formed a partnership with WhatsApp that enables Singapore-based businesses to accept payments in WhatsApp chats.

The feature is built on Stripe Connect and Stripe Checkout and allows both Singapore customers and businesses to buy and sell directly in WhatsApp without being required to go to a website, open a different app, or carry out the payment in person.

Based on the information provided in the company’s press release, following this integration, supported payment methods include credit and debit cards alike, together with PayNow, a real-time payment system that is popular in Singapore.

Augmenting payments for Uber

Shortly before the aforementioned announcement, Uber had also partnered with Stripe to improve payments. 

Being a platform that operates in 70 countries and accepts 52 different payment methods, Uber is constantly working on the future of payments, looking to enable customers to pay using their preferred payment methods without having performance or reliability compromised, while concomitantly helping reduce costs.

Under the agreement, Uber is expanding its strategic payments collaboration with Stripe across its top markets, including the US, Australia, and Japan, extending its usage of Stripe’s payments platform.


