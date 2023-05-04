Uber partners with Stripe to improve payments

Under the agreement, Uber is expanding its strategic payments collaboration with Stripe across its top markets, including the US, Australia, and Japan, extending its usage of Stripe’s payments platform with an aim to decrease payment costs and provide customers with increasingly flexible payment methods for Uber Rides and Uber Eats.
Being a platform that operates in 70 countries and accepts 52 different payment methods, Uber is constantly working on the future of payments, looking to enable customers to pay using their preferred payment methods without having performance or reliability compromised, while concomitantly helping reduce costs.
Uber is set to leverage Link and Stripe Financial Connections to allow customers to add bank accounts in a secure and instant manner without leaving the Uber app, and the saved bank details can afterwards be easily reused by customers for future purchases with Uber. In addition to Link, Uber is using Stripe for card payment processing on eftpos in Australia and JCB in Japan.
Per the announcement, Stripe is now a strategic payments partner for Uber across a multitude of markets, including Canada, the UK, France, Malta, Mexico, Brazil, Australia, Japan, and the US.
Commenting on this, Karl Hébert, vice president of payments, risk, and identity at Uber said that the creation of payment experiences that combine payment innovation, decreased friction, and cost savings are at the company’s core. Per their statement, leveraging Link to provide customers with the option to pay in an easy way with their bank accounts enables the company to address these points, while enabling access to a popular payment method. What is more, the spokesperson advised that as Stripe has a shared commitment to reliability, customer centricity, and ongoing innovation, this makes them a key partner for Uber.
