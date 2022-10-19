Revolut launches home rental feature Homes

Homes is part of Revolut’s accommodation booking service, Revolut Stays. Through the service, Revolut customers can book a stay on Homes and get up to 4% cashback depending on the customer’s Revolut plan.
Revolut recently announced that its accommodation booking feature Stays has given over GBP 1.5 million+ in cashback to customers globally. Homes joins Revolut’s suite of travel services, as it continues to focus on products aimed at meeting customers’ travel needs – including hotels, travel insurance, and currency exchange.
At the moment, Homes is available in the UK and Europe and customers pay for a Home through the Revolut app. Some of the features of the service include group bill splitting, or affordable exchange rates, according to Revolut.
The digital banking app is visibly aspiring (and claiming) the title of a European super app and its recent product launches reflect an eclectic range of services.
Revolut launched two new services in Ireland in the second half of 2022. Recently, in October, Revolut has launched a new service called ‘Shops’ which lets Irish users buy products from more than 1,000 brands, while also earning cashback. Earlier in June, Revolut has begun rolling out a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) instalments payment product with customers in Ireland. Revolut’s Pay Later product enables consumers to spread the cost of purchases up to EUR 499 across three instalments and can be used for both online and in-store purchases.
Revolut has expressed its interest in crypto, culminating with permanent approval from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to run its cryptocurrency business in the UK. Revolut was among a small number of entities granted an extension to the FCA’s temporary cryptocurrency licensing programme in March 2022.
In September 2022, Revolut launched Revolut Pro, an income, payment, and expense management account withing the Revolut retail app. The service addressed freelancers, sole traders, contractors, and self-employed individuals looking to manage business funds more easily. The news followed another one earlier in the same month, when Revolut Pay was also launched. The one-click payment feature Revolut Pay signed retailers including Shopify, Prestashop, WH Smith, and Funky Pigeon.
In July 2022, Revolut has announced the launch of Revolut Reader in the UK and Ireland. A lightweight card reader, the new product is designed streamline payments acceptance for merchants of all kinds, whether their business is in-person or online. The launch sets the tone for Revolut’s move into in-person payments, as the super app continues to diversify its offering for business customers.
Focusing equally on the B2B payments side as well as B2C, earlier this year, in May, Revolut upgraded its business accounts with new spend management capabilities. The features allowed Revolut Business customers to issue an unlimited number of physical and virtual cards to their teams and then monitor and manage their usage. The feature is available in the UK, US and across Revolut’s EEA markets, where the fintech has over 500,000 active Revolut Business accounts.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions