Revolut Business introduces spend management tool for SMEs

The feature will let Revolut Business customers issue an unlimited number of physical and virtual cards to their teams and then monitor and manage their usage. The feature is available in the UK, US and across Revolut’s EEA markets, where the fintech has over 500,000 active Revolut Business accounts.
Spend management is said to help Revolut target larger SMEs and corporates who demand more advanced features and puts the fintech in competition with dedicated expense management providers like Soldo.
Revolut new stats on its business customers, including that their number of transactions globally increased by 97% in 2021 to 7.4 million, as cited by AltFi. However, the fintech has yet to provide an update on its overall number of Revolut Business customers.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions