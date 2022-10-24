Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

PPRO expands access to payment services via a new orchestration layer

Monday 24 October 2022 10:50 CET | News

UK-based digital payments infrastructure provider PPRO has launched an orchestration layer to help clients scale payment services through one connection.


The new no-code orchestration layer brings together hundreds of payment, acquiring, and risk products from multiple providers, and it aims to help customers launch new products and tools in a more efficient and timely manner. The orchestration layer can also be used to replace legacy platforms while eliminating RFP processes and single-provider dependence. 

Two new product categories are now accessible through the orchestration layer, namely acquiring platform as a service (APaaS) and risk management, as well as an offering of PPRO's existing digital payment methods. 

Acquiring platform as a service (APaaS) is a cloud-native stack that allows customers to launch best-in-class, end-to-end, acquiring services quickly and cost-effectively. APaaS is aimed at payment service providers that are looking to dive into acquiring, but existing acquirers could also use it to upgrade their legacy systems. 

As for PPRO’s risk management, it provides access to a suite of easy-to-deploy products and services, including chargeback management and prepayment exposure tools, as well as fraud screening applications. Clients can leverage these services to improve their risk protection throughout the entire transaction lifecycle by calibrating across a customisable suite of products. 

Officials from PPRO have stated in the company press release that this orchestration-powered digital payments infrastructure aims to free up time and resources for their customers and partners. Moreover, the new implementation will allow customers to focus on accelerating their core technology roadmaps and global expansion plans.

 

UK-based digital payments infrastructure provider PPRO has launched an orchestration layer to help clients scale payment services through one connection.

 

Other recent developments from PPRO 

In September 2022, PPRO has expanded its market coverage of Malaysia by integrating  GrabPay and Touch ‘N Go’s e-wallets into its payments infrastructure.

Following this expansion, PPRO is able to offer all of Malaysia’s popular, independent e-wallets, Boost, Touch ‘n Go, and GrabPay to its partners. These include enterprises with payments platforms, payment service providers, fintechs, and banks. Through this integration, these partners can improve their revenue by gaining direct access to Malaysian consumers who spend an estimated USD 3.8 Billion a year when shopping cross-border. 

In the same month, PPRO has announced the integration of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) provider ZIP into its platform.

This partnership allows PPRO to expand its Australian payments offering, as ZIP is the first Australian BNPL method to be added into the platform’s infrastructure. Zip, which includes Zip Pay and Zip Money, allows PPRO’s global partners and their merchants to offer Australian consumers the option of choosing their preferred checkout option when shopping online.

PPRO representatives have stated that their partnership with Zip will enable their presence in the Australian e-commerce sector and help better serve their PSP partners and merchants by giving them access to the country’s ecommerce sector. 

For more information about PPRO, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: payments infrastructure, digital payments, payments orchestration, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: PPRO
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

PPRO

|
Discover all the Company news on PPRO and other articles related to PPRO in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like