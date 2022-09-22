PPRO expands in Malaysia with integration of Grabpay and Touch 'N Go

PPRO now offers all of Malaysia’s popular, independent e-wallets, Boost, Touch ‘n Go, and GrabPay to its partners which include enterprises with payments platforms, payment service providers, fintechs, and banks. Through this integration, these partners can supercharge their revenue by gaining direct access to Malaysian consumers who spend an estimated USD 3.8 Billion a year when shopping cross-border, according to the press release.
For enterprises with payments platforms looking to tap into or grow their presence in the Malaysian market, it said enabling consumers to conveniently transact using their e-wallets via their mobile devices is a smart move, which will grant them access to the 83% of Malaysia’s population that have access to a smartphone.
Company officials stated that digital payments are second nature to Malaysia’s highly, mobile-enabled population. For enterprises with payments platforms looking to break into new market segments and grow new cross-border revenue, the Malaysian market must not be overlooked.
In order to increase customer conversion from Malaysia, enterprises need to understand their customers’ preferences at checkout. PPRO has built an extensive Malaysian payments offering on its infrastructure and is primed to enable payment service providers, fintechs, and banks to drive cross-border transactions in this fast-growing market, as per the press release.
Super app Grab’s e-wallet, GrabPay, has an ecosystem of over 25 million transacting users, which means that enterprises which are able to offer GrabPay at the checkout can access a large pool of Malaysia’s population. Consumers use the GrabPay app for a variety of purchases both in-store and online, from fund transfers, to food delivery and ride hailing services.
Alongside GrabPay, Touch ‘n Go has been prevalent in Malaysia’s digital transformation, as it has shifted from being a road toll payment method, to now having a user base of 16 million consumers who use it daily for a variety of online purchases.
The rapid acceleration of the use of e-wallets in Malaysia comes at a time when the government has placed significant focus on digitising the country’s economy through the launch of the e-Pemula initiative to drive the cultivation of cashless transactions, of which both GrabPay and Touch ‘n Go are involved, and MyDIGITAL under the Malaysian Digital Economy Blueprint.
