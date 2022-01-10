|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Netcetera becomes new ACS provider for EML Payments

Monday 10 January 2022 15:28 CET | News

Payment card technology solution provider EML Payments has partnered with software solutions Netcetera to implement their Access Control Server (ACS) and Risk Based Authentication (RBA) feature.

Netcetera’s 3DS solution will be part of EML, providing secure online payments across all card networks and diminishing the risk of fraud. The Switzerland-based company has developed a 3D issuer service with pre-integrated risk scoring from INFORM. It is based on a modular system with integrated Out of Band (OOB) authentication method and customisable features, among others. 

Headquartered in Australia, EML Payments operates in over 27 countries and handles a large number of online transactions and, through the new solution provided by Netcetera, can offer a safe ecommerce platform for its clients, and prevent fraudulent transactions. 

The latest ACS+RBA solution is designed to support card issuers and banks’ needs in a fast-changing payments ecosystem.

To find out more information about Netcetera, check the company’s profile on The Paypers company database. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Netcetera, online security, online payments, partnership, 3-D Secure, multi-factor authentication
Categories: Securing Transactions | Online Payments
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like