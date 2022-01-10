Netcetera becomes new ACS provider for EML Payments

Netcetera’s 3DS solution will be part of EML, providing secure online payments across all card networks and diminishing the risk of fraud. The Switzerland-based company has developed a 3D issuer service with pre-integrated risk scoring from INFORM. It is based on a modular system with integrated Out of Band (OOB) authentication method and customisable features, among others.
Headquartered in Australia, EML Payments operates in over 27 countries and handles a large number of online transactions and, through the new solution provided by Netcetera, can offer a safe ecommerce platform for its clients, and prevent fraudulent transactions.
The latest ACS+RBA solution is designed to support card issuers and banks’ needs in a fast-changing payments ecosystem.
To find out more information about Netcetera, check the company’s profile on The Paypers company database.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions