MODO selects Spreedly to enable cashless payments for consumers

Thursday 23 September 2021 15:08 CET | News

US-based payments orchestration platform Spreedly has partnered MODO app to support MODO’s over 35 connections to banks across Argentina.

Spreedly’s Payments Orchestration platform is used by the MODO team to develop the connections required to the over 35 Argentinian bank partners offered by the MODO app. Spreedly’s vaulting solution is also used to securely capture and store payment details in an independent vault. 

MODO enables its customers to easily and securely send and request money between contacts, pay merchants with QR codes, as well as offers easy access to all accounts and cards — all integrated into a single app. Banks from both the public and private sector are currently participating and available to customers. 

