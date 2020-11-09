Marg ERP, Paytm team up to facilitate transactions for MSMEs

Via the partnership, MSMEs will be able to use MargPay, a new integrated payments solution developed by Marg ERP. The solution allows MSMEs to reconcile payments by keeping track of receipts and payments made through multiple methods.
Marg ERP delivers inventory and accounting software solution to optimise businesses and assist them to become GST compliant.
In a bid to further consolidate its position in the Indian market as a digital payments solution provider, Paytm has also recently teamed up with SBI Card to launch co-branded credit cards that feature one-touch services such as blocking and unblocking the card for online transactions, blocking the card in case of loss, issuance of a duplicate card, and viewing outstanding credit-limit.
