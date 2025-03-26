Western Union partners with HCLTech to augment financial services

By teaming up, Western Union and HCLTech underline their shared vision, with them seeking to align their efforts to advance progress and positively impact strategic clients.
Through this collaboration, HCLTech becomes Western Union’s preferred partners, with the two companies planning to work on several aspects together. Among them, HCLTech and Western Union intend to:
Transition to a platform operating model, with Western Union utilising HCLTech’s AI-enabled solutions, FENIXAI and AI Force, to facilitate increased agility and scalability;
Speed up platform and channel improvement, as the company is set to leverage HCLTech’s digital, cloud, and AI services and provide simplified customer experiences. Also, HCLTech is set to assist data-supported decision-making and scaled resilience via enterprise-wide infrastructure transformation;
Use expertise in digital engineering to accelerate Western Union’s work to augment its technology landscape, implement full-stack observability and automation, and boost efficiency via AI-assisted methods;
Scale technology footprint in India, with Western Union aiming to establish a technology centre in the region.
