Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Western Union partners with HCLTech to augment financial services

Wednesday 26 March 2025 15:20 CET | News

US-based multinational financial services corporation Western Union has entered into a strategic partnership with HCLTech to transition to an AI-enabled platform operating model. 

By teaming up, Western Union and HCLTech underline their shared vision, with them seeking to align their efforts to advance progress and positively impact strategic clients.

Western Union partners with HCLTech to augment financial services

Through this collaboration, HCLTech becomes Western Union’s preferred partners, with the two companies planning to work on several aspects together. Among them, HCLTech and Western Union intend to:

  • Transition to a platform operating model, with Western Union utilising HCLTech’s AI-enabled solutions, FENIXAI and AI Force, to facilitate increased agility and scalability;

  • Speed up platform and channel improvement, as the company is set to leverage HCLTech’s digital, cloud, and AI services and provide simplified customer experiences. Also, HCLTech is set to assist data-supported decision-making and scaled resilience via enterprise-wide infrastructure transformation;

  • Use expertise in digital engineering to accelerate Western Union’s work to augment its technology landscape, implement full-stack observability and automation, and boost efficiency via AI-assisted methods;

  • Scale technology footprint in India, with Western Union aiming to establish a technology centre in the region. 

Furthermore, commenting on the news, representatives from Western Union underlined that the partnership with HCLTech enables their company to advance its commitment to increasing access to optimised financial services for individuals.

Latest news from Western Union

In addition to teaming up with HCLTech, Western Union also recently started working with Penny Pinch to roll out international money transfer services. The co-branded solution aimed to support customers to send and receive money globally based on their needs, demands, and preferences. The move focused on assisting the communities of St. Lucia and the Eastern Caribbean region by offering its network through accessible and reliable digital channels.

Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, artificial intelligence, financial services, fintech, digitalisation
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: HCLTech, Western Union
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

HCLTech

|

Western Union

|
Discover all the Company news on HCLTech and other articles related to HCLTech in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like