Western Union and Penny Pinch launch international money transfer services

The co-branded service enables customers in the country to send and receive money globally, based on their convenience and needs.
Penny Pinch is Eastern Caribbean’s digital wallet provider. By providing a mobile-first alternative to money management and spending, it aims to transform the way users connect to payments and make everyday transactions simple and fast, helping customers manage their finances anytime, anywhere.
With this collaboration, Penny Pinch customers can receive money from their loved ones in their wallets through Western Union’s global network. They also have the flexibility to send funds to bank accounts and mobile wallets worldwide, as well as for cash pick-up at locations abroad.
Western Union aims to support the communities of St. Lucia and the Eastern Caribbean region by providing its network through accessible and reliable digital channels. The collaboration builds on Wester Union’s established presence in St. Lucia that caters to diverse customer bases, highlighting digital focus and fintech partnerships. The move also supports both Western Union’s and Penny Pinch’s shared mission to make financial services accessible for all consumers.
In addition to international money transfers, Penny Pinch App customers can earn cashback, and rewards from retailers, have access to limited-time coupons, and make cashless payments when purchasing from hundreds of stores.
Users can send or receive money from anyone who uses the Penny Pinch Digital Wallet and refer a friend to earn bonuses when they make their first transaction.
Banked or underbanked customers can log in through their preferred social media platform and open an account within minutes and have access to a range of merchants, bill payments, P2P, loyalty rewards, remittance services, mobile top-up from their card or bank account, and more.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2025 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions