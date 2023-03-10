Securities bank Steubing partners with Finexity for digital securities

According to a statement by Finexity, "tokenization" refers to the opportunity to securitise alternative assets as cost-effectively as possible, namely through the issuance of digital authorization certificates (tokens) based on blockchain technology. As stated on Cash Online, the cooperation should now offer the professional customers of Steubing simplified access to digital securities of alternative investment opportunities. According to a Finexity representative, the fintech also plans to launch digital securities in various asset classes together with Steubing.
This is not the only partnership Finexity has established in the tokenization field. To kick off its tokenized investments platform, the fintech entered into a partnership with Sparkasse Bremen in April 2022 to allow customers to invest in tokenized non-cash assets. This partnership allows Sparkasse customers to purchase tokenized assets on this marketplace for which Finexity will provide the infrastructure.
