Securities bank Steubing partners with Finexity for digital securities

Friday 10 March 2023 15:29 CET | News

Germany-based securities trading bank Steubing and the fintech Finexity have entered into a cooperation to issue digital securities for the bank's professional customers.

According to a statement by Finexity, "tokenization" refers to the opportunity to securitise alternative assets as cost-effectively as possible, namely through the issuance of digital authorization certificates (tokens) based on blockchain technology. As stated on Cash Online, the cooperation should now offer the professional customers of Steubing simplified access to digital securities of alternative investment opportunities. According to a Finexity representative, the fintech also plans to launch digital securities in various asset classes together with Steubing.


Completed first art tokenization

As stated in the Steubing press release, the securities trading bank is firmly convinced that digital securities will establish themselves in the area of ​​alternative asset classes in the long term. The cooperation should enable professional customers to digitise and trade their own assets and broaden their portfolios. An initial tokenization process in the art asset class has already been successfully completed between the two partners. Further opportunities, which will be exclusively open to the networks of both parties for subscription, are currently being developed.

Steubing’s core offers

The core business of the securities trading bank Steubing is an institutional brokerage for all asset classes with access to all regional and international stock exchanges and trading venues. The bank’s services are aimed at institutional clients and asset managers. Finexity operates a platform for digital investments but also makes the technology available to third parties.

Finexity’s marketplace for tokenized investments

Finexity announced the expansion of its investment platform’s alternative investments liquidity in July 2021. This expansion enabled users to have the opportunity to trade their tokenized securities in the form of real-time transactions on the Finexity secondary market. The Finexity secondary market aimed to create new possibilities for individual portfolio management and flexible asset accumulation. 

Previous partnership with Sparkasse

This is not the only partnership Finexity has established in the tokenization field. To kick off its tokenized investments platform, the fintech entered into a partnership with Sparkasse Bremen in April 2022 to allow customers to invest in tokenized non-cash assets. This partnership allows Sparkasse customers to purchase tokenized assets on this marketplace for which Finexity will provide the infrastructure.


