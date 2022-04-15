|
News

Fintech Finexity partners with Sparkasse for tokenized non-cash assets

Friday 15 April 2022 14:07 CET | News

Germany-based tokenization platform Finexity has entered into a partnership with Sparkasse Bremen to allow customers to invest in tokenized non-cash assets.

The focus of the cooperation is on the savings bank marketplace "Sachwert Invest". This partnership allows Sparkasse customers to purchase tokenized assets on this marketplace for which Finexity will provide the infrastructure.

Finexity specialises in the acquisition of shares in real estate, art, diamonds or vintage cars from an investment sum of EUR 500. For this, Finexity uses the Ethereum blockchain as the technical basis for its own infrastructure. In the future, however, the connection of other blockchains will also be pushed.

According to a Finexity representative, ​​in terms of volume, real estate is popular with the fintech as it generates cash flow that can be distributed and traded on a secondary market. The kick-off project of the partnership with the Sparkasse is already starting. Properties are to be offered both on the Sparkasse's marketplace and on Finexity's sales platform. In addition, the fintech wants to tie other marketplaces to its own platform in addition to the Sparkasse.


Keywords: partnership, cryptocurrency, crypto asset, digital assets, blockchain, Ethereum, marketplace
Categories: Cryptocurrencies
Companies: Finexity, Sparkasse
Countries: Germany
Finexity

Sparkasse

