Open Banking One partners with Nordigen

Fintech app Open Banking One (OB1) has partnered with Open Banking company Nordigen to provide their customers with a simple way to interact with all their bank accounts at once.
Open Banking One (OB1) is the work of the developers at Cabora Technologies, that specialises in mobile applications centred around financial services, ecommerce, retail, and fitness. OB1 was created to enable customers with multiple bank or credit card accounts to access all their accounts from a single application, improving their banking experience. Consumers can track their account totals, transactions, and movements.
To bring their idea to life, Cabora Technologies decided to partner with Nordigen to utilise safe and secure bank connections on offer through their dedicated APIs.
Nordigen is a freemium Open Banking platform that provides free access to Open Banking data and premium data insights. Nordigen's free API connects to more than 2,100 banks in Europe and serves fintech companies and developers in 31 European countries, including the UK. Nordigen is a licensed Account Information Service Provider (AISP), regulated by the Financial and Capital Market Commission of Latvia and authorised in 31 European countries.
Nordigen has a long partnership track record as can be observed from The Paypers’ archive. Just recently, Nordigen has extended its partnership with AG DelfinGroup to improve data-based decision-making processes for the latter. Also, digital accounting service Acounto and Netherlands-based accounting software provider BUNNI chose Nordigen to get access to transactional data.
In July 2022, direct bank payments provider GoCardless has announced plans to acquire Nordigen. The company seeks to leverage Nordigen’s Open Banking connectivity into its account-to-account (A2A) network. The deal is expected to close in late August 2022. The terms of the acquisitions were not disclosed.
How do you improve your financial management skills? That is the question Rolands Mesters, CEO and co-founder at Nordigen, answered, arguing that Open Banking is the trump card to be played in our current economic environment.
In January 2022, Nordigen’s CEO ran us through what progress Open Banking made over the years and what we can expect from the future, featuring Nordigen’s perspective.
