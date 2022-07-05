Subscribe
AS DelfinGroup, Nordigen to improve data-based decision-making processes

Tuesday 5 July 2022

To further expand on the ongoing partnership started in 2016, AS DelfinGroup has incorporated Nordigen's Open Banking platform to add to their technological toolkit and improve their loan origination and credit assessment procedures. 

 

Nordigen is an Open Banking provider that offers access to consented and secure banking data to third parties through APIs. This data is used to help evaluate and verify customers directly through their bank accounts and provides a better user experience.

AS DelfinGroup is a Latvian financial technology (fintech) provider specialising in easy-to-use, accessible, customer-focused, technology-based financial services. The company operates in Latvia's financial sector with two brand names: Banknote and Vizia. AS DelfinGroup continuously develops and offers consumer loans, loans designed for senior citizens, pawnshops, and the sale of pre-owned goods in more than 90 branches in 38 Latvian cities. The company has the largest network of pawnshop branches in Latvia and a solid online presence, which ensures the availability of a wide range of financial solutions.

AS DelfinGroup promotes financial inclusion and circular economy by constantly improving and implementing innovations in its products and services, focusing on sustainability. By combining data from customer service experience and internally developed forecasting models with access to comprehensive analytics, AS DelfinGroup is looking to improve its technological capabilities, such as with the addition of Open Banking. The integration with Nordigen allows for secure, quick, and confident data-based decisions that enhance the customer experience.


