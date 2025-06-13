Noda launches Noda Prime payments platform for streamers

Noda Prime is a donation platform designed for streamers and content creators. It enables streamers to receive tips and donations instantly from their audience, directly into their bank accounts.
Setting up a custom donation page with branding, stream widgets, and interactive features can be done efficiently, while streamers can also share the donation link in chat, overlays, or bios. Additionally, viewers do not need to sign up or enter their card details, with them being able to pay using their bank account, PayPal, or a card.
Streamers and viewers can benefit from:
Instant payouts as viewers pay directly from their bank, allowing the streamer to receive the money instantly;
No signups, as supporters are not required to create an account or remember login credentials;
Lower fees, with Noda’s Open Banking technology including fewer third-party charges;
Privacy-first, as personal information is not shared with donors;
Full customisation, from colours to widgets; streamers can design their page to completely align with their brand;
All payment methods accepted, including Open Banking, cards, PayPal, and Google Pay, among others.
For customers already using Noda Prime, Noda’s Affiliate Program can help them benefit from users signing up for services such as tips and streamer pages through their link.
In January 2025, Noda launched No-code Payment Pages, a tool designed to help gaming streamers and content creators set up customised payment pages.
The platform, which leveraged AI technology, enabled users to create personalised pages efficiently. Moreover, the service allowed creators to accept payments without the need for a dedicated website or complex integration. By simplifying the process, the tool aimed to facilitate monetisation for individuals who ran gaming streams, interactive events, and other digital content.
