Noda launches Noda Prime payments platform for streamers

Friday 13 June 2025 11:42 CET | News

Open Banking fintech company Noda has launched Noda Prime, a new platform that enables streamers to receive payments and keep a larger share of their earnings, transforming donations into real-time interactions with their audience.  

Noda Prime is a donation platform designed for streamers and content creators. It enables streamers to receive tips and donations instantly from their audience, directly into their bank accounts.  

Noda launches Noda Prime for streamers

Setting up a custom donation page with branding, stream widgets, and interactive features can be done efficiently, while streamers can also share the donation link in chat, overlays, or bios. Additionally, viewers do not need to sign up or enter their card details, with them being able to pay using their bank account, PayPal, or a card.   

Potential benefits for users 

Streamers and viewers can benefit from:  

  • Instant payouts as viewers pay directly from their bank, allowing the streamer to receive the money instantly; 

  • No signups, as supporters are not required to create an account or remember login credentials; 

  • Lower fees, with Noda’s Open Banking technology including fewer third-party charges; 

  • Privacy-first, as personal information is not shared with donors; 

  • Full customisation, from colours to widgets; streamers can design their page to completely align with their brand; 

  • All payment methods accepted, including Open Banking, cards, PayPal, and Google Pay, among others. 

For customers already using Noda Prime, Noda’s Affiliate Program can help them benefit from users signing up for services such as tips and streamer pages through their link.   

Recent updates from Noda

In January 2025, Noda launched No-code Payment Pages, a tool designed to help gaming streamers and content creators set up customised payment pages. 

The platform, which leveraged AI technology, enabled users to create personalised pages efficiently. Moreover, the service allowed creators to accept payments without the need for a dedicated website or complex integration. By simplifying the process, the tool aimed to facilitate monetisation for individuals who ran gaming streams, interactive events, and other digital content. 


