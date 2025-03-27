Subscribe
Noda introduces QR payment solution for UK offline business

Thursday 27 March 2025 09:36 CET | News

UK-based Open Banking payment provider Noda has launched a new low-cost solution for offline merchants in different sectors in the UK. 

Noda helps small businesses by reducing the transaction fee to a fixed charge of GBP 0.20 per payment, providing a more affordable method to accept payments compared to traditional card transactions. 

Noda’s new payment solution is designed for clients who primarily operate offline, aiming to help them retain more of their revenue while improving payment efficiency. The targeted clients include: 

  • Beauty businesses, like salons and barbershops;

  • Independent tradespeople such as electricians, plumbers, or repair services;

  • Money transfer services and currency exchange businesses;

  • Automotive repair services;

  • Cafés and restaurants;

  • Other in-person retail. 

Merchants who are using Noda’s QR solution can choose from various payment options and generate custom QR codes for instant bank transfers:

  • Dynamic QR codes where customers can manually enter the amount before paying;

  • Fixed-amount QR codes – pre-set payment amounts (GBP 10, GBP 20);

  • Merchant-controlled QR codes where the business sets the amount before generating the code.

The QR codes can be used by merchants for offline transactions and to distribute payment links via popular messengers. The real-time reporting system guarantees that all transactions are immediately visible, simplifying accounting and reconciliation. 

QR payments for merchants 

QR codes are a compelling payment method for offline merchants. From a cost perspective, this option eliminates the need for an expensive POS system, enabling small businesses to accept digital payments with minimal setup. In terms of security, QR-based transactions reduce the risk of theft or fraud, as they do not store sensitive information like account numbers or banking details. Additionally, QR codes can save time and minimise potential errors that occur with traditional payment methods. 

When choosing a QR payment provider, merchants should consider several key factors. Important aspects include low transaction fees, an intuitive user interface, and the ability to support a wide range of payment methods, such as digital wallets, cards, and bank transfers. Security is also crucial; search for a provider that offers tokenized payment and real-time fraud monitoring to protect both the merchant and the customer.


Industry Events

