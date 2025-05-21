Clearwater Credit Union launches Alkami's digital banking platform

Alkami offers a range of services, including retail and business banking, onboarding, payment security, and data marketing solutions, to help clients build digital communities.
This partnership highlights Clearwater's commitment to providing member-focused interactions and data-driven personalisation. Clearwater now delivers a cohesive digital banking experience across various devices, all supported by a single, scalable digital experience platform. By incorporating Alkami's Data & Marketing Solutions, the credit union gains the tools to create personalised marketing initiatives and facilitate relevant communications.
Clearwater Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative focused on helping low- and moderate-income individuals. According to company data, it has total assets of USD 1.2 billion and serves 65,000 members. The credit union provides a variety of services, including banking, loans, mortgages, and financial counselling, across the US.
Data analytics in financial services is transforming the personal experience for account holders by enabling them to anticipate needs and optimise interactions. Clearwater's internal teams are harnessing these new data capabilities, equipping themselves with actionable insights and a deeper understanding of member requirements. By implementing Alkami's platform, the credit union is laying the groundwork for a member engagement strategy that fosters long-lasting relationships.
In April 2025, NuMark Credit Union announced its collaboration with Alkami to optimise its online and mobile banking experience for both retail and business members.This partnership highlighted NuMark's commitment to delivering a secure and user-friendly digital banking environment. The credit union aimed to create a streamlined interface that met the evolving needs of its members.
Additionally, the integration of Alkami Data & Marketing Solutions was expected to provide NuMark with updated data analytics and personalisation tools.
