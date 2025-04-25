Subscribe
NuMark Credit Union partners with Alkami for optimised digital banking tools

Friday 25 April 2025

NuMark Credit Union has announced its partnership with Alkami in order to optimise its online and mobile banking experience for both retail and business members.

Following this announcement, the collaboration underscores NuMark’s overall strategy of providing a secure and user-friendly digital banking experience. The credit union aims to provide a streamlined interface that caters to the evolving needs of its members. 

In addition, the integration of Alkami Data & Marketing Solutions is expected to offer NuMark the possibility to benefit from improved data analytics and personalisation tools, as well as enabling the credit union to engage members with tailored financial solutions and timely insights.

NuMark Credit Union partners with Alkami

More information on the NuMark Credit Union x Alkami partnership

As digital banking continues to evolve, the partnership between Alkami and NuMark Credit Union will allow the latter to leverage improved technology in order to optimise members’ experience, as well as to support financial wellness and expand its business capabilities. At the same time, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well. 

In addition, Alkami's expansive API and SDK integrations will enable NuMark to securely connect with third-party fintech providers, further expanding the credit union's ability to deliver improved financial products and services. The platform's business banking capabilities will also position NuMark to better serve local businesses with comprehensive and efficient financial solutions. Furthermore, Alkami’s platform is expected to provide NuMark with the possibility to access tools needed to accelerate digital transformation, as well as optimise member engagement and foster long-term financial growth. 


