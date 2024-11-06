BCA Syariah adopts Thought Machine's banking platform

By teaming up, BCA Syariah and Though Machine intend to augment Islamic banking in Indonesia with digital Sharia-compliant products and services. The financial institution went live with Vault Core and launched multiple products, including Wadiah savings, a top-up e-wallet, and an online Hajj Fee Deposit service. This initiative focuses on further accelerating the technology adoption and product development, with the bank planning to introduce term deposit products and gold financing in the upcoming period.
Implementing Vault Core supports BCA Syariah’s strategy to offer faster and more reliable banking services for its customers. In addition, Thought Machine’s Universal Product Engine enables the bank to develop and tailor a suite of integrated products on a unified platform, which in turn can augment the overall user experience. Thought Machine’s platform’s architecture and design are set to deliver BCA Syariah flexibility and increased market responsiveness while allowing them to move from traditional banking systems. This assists BCA Syariah in providing real-time services and adapting to market demands, preferences, and requirements, as well as to regulatory changes.
When commenting on the announcement, representatives from Thought Machine underlined that this initiative underlines their company’s commitment to enabling financial institutions to expand and optimise its operations in its markets. The current news comes shortly after Afin Bank partnered with Thought Machine to introduce a new digital bank for Africans living and working in the UK. At that time, the bank mentioned its plans to meet the financial needs of the African diaspora by providing digital-first financial services. By utilising Thought Machine’s Vault Core platform, Afin Bank worked towards offering mortgage options customised to those who face difficulties when borrowing due to nationality, visa restrictions, or lack of a UK credit history.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions