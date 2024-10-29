Afin Bank partners with Thought Machine to launch a new digital bank

Afin Bank aims to meet the financial needs of the African diaspora by offering top-quality, digital-first financial services. Using Thought Machine’s advanced Vault Core platform, Afin Bank plans to provide mortgage options tailored to those who encounter obstacles with borrowing due to nationality, visa restrictions, or lack of a UK credit history.
The bank's offerings will include savings accounts, residential mortgages, and buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages for Africans residing in the UK. Additionally, it will offer BTL mortgages for Africans living abroad who are interested in investing in UK property.
