YouTrip integrates with Apple Pay

Thursday 17 August 2023 10:15 CET | News

YouTrip, a multi-currency digital wallet, has integrated with Apple Pay aiming to provide users a smooth user experience and enhanced financial benefits.

Apple Pay allows users to make payments by using Apple devices such as iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches. It aims to ensure secure payments and enables expense tracking with real-time notifications. Apple Pay is also accepted in over 80 countries worldwide, including countries such as Singapore, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan, and Australia.

By adding YouTrip to Apple Pay Wallet, customers can utilise multi-currency payments, and savings in various areas of life. Whether using the tap-in feature for public transportation, dining out, online or offline shopping, this integration is aimed at enhancing users’ payment experience.

How to add YouTrip to Apple Pay wallet 

  1. Open the YouTrip app and go to ‘Cards.’ 

  2. Tap ‘Add to Apple Wallet’ located at the bottom of Physical and Virtual Cards. 

  3. Once directed to the Apple Pay page, user’s details will automatically be filled in. 

  4. Proceed through the Apple Pay setup process, (read and agree to the terms and conditions). 

  5. YouTrip card will now be integrated into Apple Wallet.

What is YouTrip? 

YouTrip comes as a mobile-only platform available on both iOS and Android, allowing users to make payments overseas. Every YouTrip app is linked directly to a contactless Mastercard, with no registration or annual card fees. YouTrip Mastercard helps customers make payments in over 150 currencies and helps 30 million merchants worldwide. From physical shops to online purchases from overseas ecommerce stores, users can make payments without any transaction fees and with competitive exchange rates. Based in Singapore, YouTrip’s mission is to enable a hassle-free way to pay in foreign currency.


In July 2023, YouTrip partnered with Kasikornbank to introduce the 3DS 2.0 authentication feature, offering users secure digital payments. The 3DS 2.0 introduced to its digital wallet would serve as an additional layer of security aiming to reduce fraudulent activities for online transactions. The 3DS 2.0 prompts users to authenticate their purchases through the app instead of an SMS one-time password, which might be riskier due to an increasing number of phishing scams. This technology can better determine if the purchase is actually made by the user and serve as a fraud detection tool to identify fraudulent behaviours. Additionally, with risk assessment processing, 3DS 2.0 provides a risk-based authentication to screen online merchants, enabling consumers to shop securely. 

Expansion of Apple Pay 

Apple has been increasingly building up its customer base globally for a significant amount of time now. This also remains true of the company's effort to expand Apple Pay in various geographical locations and new markets. In August 2023, it was announced that Vietnam and Chile were joining the list of countries that accept this payment service. This was following the July 2023 announcement of Apple Pay’s launch in Morocco in collaboration with CIH Bank. By offering Apple Pay, users in can make payments by double-clicking on their devices and then bringing the iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch close to a contactless payment terminal (TPE) to facilitate the transaction.

