Apple Pay launches in Vietnam

Apple has been gradually building out its Apple Pay customer-base for a considerable amount of time.The company's presence in Vietnam is growing, and not just with the arrival of Apple Pay. The company also officially launched its online store in the country in May 2023.
With Apple Pay now available, customers in Vietnam wanting to use the mobile payment option can do so after adding their supported cards to the Apple Wallet app. Once that's done, they can simply put their iPhone or Apple Watch near a contactless card reader to make a purchase. Apple Pay also works online.
The service has also launched in Morocco in July 2023, in collaboration with CIH BANK. By offering Apple Pay, the bank’s customers can make payments securely by using their iPhone or Apple Watch. The process is straightforward - a double-click on the iPhone or Apple Watch brings the device close to a contactless payment terminal (TPE), facilitating any contactless payment.
The service is widely accepted in various businesses and brands across the country, including grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, cafes, and retail outlets, ensuring a seamless and secure payment experience for customers.
In June 2023, Apple has resumed talks with Indian authorities and NPCI to roll out its mobile payments service Apple Pay in the South Asian market.
According to information from techcrunch.com, Apple is in the process of developing a localised version of Apple Pay that will function on top of UPI, a widely used payment system in the South Asian market. This initiative is being supervised by NPCI, a specialised division of India's central bank, the Reserve Bank of India, which manages the UPI platform.
The primary objective of Apple is to enable iPhone users in India to easily perform UPI transactions by scanning QR codes, eliminating the need for any third-party PSP app. Having launched its initial series of retail stores in India in April 2023, the iPhone manufacturer has engaged in numerous discussions with local authorities regarding the launch of Apple Pay.
In recent dialogues with Indian officials, Apple has proposed the integration of Face ID as a means of UPI authentication on iPhones, as mentioned by an individual familiar with the situation.
