Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Worldline brings Express Transit for Apple Pay

Thursday 8 December 2022 13:52 CET | News

Worldline has brought passengers Express Transit for Apple Pay to make travelling on TCL (Transports en commun lyonnais) transport network simpler.

Passengers don’t need to unlock their iPhone or double-click the side button to travel across the public transport network. In addition, with Power Reserve, passengers can travel and tap to ride for up to five hours after the device runs out of battery.

This means faster boarding for passengers, less hassle with money, cards or tickets and increased security, as passengers no longer need to open their purses or wallet to travel on public transport.

Worldline brings passengers Express Transit for Apple Pay to make travelling on TCL (Transports en commun lyonnais) transport network simpler.

Lyon is one of the largest Open Payment French networks to use Express Transit with Apple Pay and TCL’s transport network is the biggest in France to bring innovation and convenience to passengers.

The ‘TCL Carte Bancaire’ service that enables Open Payment on the Lyon transport network was launched earlier in 2022, based on Worldline's Tap 2 Use solution and readers. The Open Payment system is continuously improved so today Express Transit for Apple Pay is available to improve the passenger experience in Lyon.

Worldline’s partnerships

In November 2022, Fly Now Pay Later has announced a partnership with Worldline, to make travel affordable and accessible to end-consumers. The partnership between Fly Now Pay Later and Worldline was reportedly initiated to streamline the integration process for travel merchants. Fly Now Pay Later’s availability on TravelHub provides for an end-to-end integration for Wordline’s travel merchant clients who have migrated or are currently migrating onto the platform.

In December 2022, Wizz Air has partnered with Worldline to implement its TravelHub solution and gain access to a range of acquirers and payment services. Through this partnership, Wizz Air will gain access to more than 150 payment methods and currencies, multi-acquiring, tokenisation, and fraud prevention services, all through a single reporting and settlement channel. According to Worldline, TravelHub can help airlines create an invisible payment experience with local methods and currencies that helps increase conversion for direct sales. Local payment processing and solutions help airlines optimise the costs of transaction processing.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, digital payments, financial services, Open Banking
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Apple Pay, Worldline
Countries: France
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Apple Pay

|

Worldline

|
Discover all the Company news on Apple Pay and other articles related to Apple Pay in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like