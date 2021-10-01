|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

WhatsApp offers QR code payments in Indian stores

Friday 1 October 2021 14:46 CET | News

Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp has announced that the camera icon in its chat composer will allow users to scan  QR codes to make payments in Indian stores.

As per WhatsApp, over 20 million stores, which are typically micro and small enterprises, can accept payments via QR code in the country. WhatsApp also introduced the rupee symbol for users to use while transacting. Even as its rollout has started, the symbol would be available to users across India only in the coming weeks. The company also operates WhatsApp Business app for small businesses in India and has 15 million enterprises using the service.

To ease payments for small businesses, the company had added in November 2020 a new Shopping Button for customers to discover business catalog and purchase goods from within the app. 

Moreover, in December 2020, WhatsApp had also announced the launch of a Carts feature to improve its chat-based buying and selling feature between small businesses and their customers. Small businesses can already accept payments in WhatsApp Business App using their UPI handle.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, WhatsApp, Facebook, contactless payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like