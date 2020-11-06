|
|
|
|
|
|
News

WhatsApp launches in-app payments feature in India

Friday 6 November 2020 14:26 CET | News

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has announced the launch of its WhatsApp Pay feature in India.

The launch come as an approval from India’s National Payments Corporation has been received by Facebook. WhatsApp’s new feature allows users to send money or share the cost of goods. It was designed using the Unified Payment Interface, a real-time payment system that is supported by more than 120 banks in India.

According to techinasia.com, WhatsApp users must first have a bank account and debit card in India in order to use the new feature. The app then sends instructions to banks to initiate transfers between the sender’s and the receiver’s bank accounts.

The company has informed that the feature was developed with a set of security and privacy principles, including entering a personal UPI pin for each payment. The payments function is now available on the latest versions of WhatsApp for iOS and Android.


Keywords: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Pay, India, Asia, product launch, UPI, mobile payments, bank transfers, security, privacy, iOS, Android
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: India
Industry Events

