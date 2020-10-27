|
Viva Wallet offers Google Pay in 11 countries

Tuesday 27 October 2020 13:38 CET | News

Viva Wallet has brought Google Pay to its offering, enabling customers to pay in a safer, contactless way through their phones and wearables.

According to Cashless PL, the company enabled its customers to use Google Pay mobile payments. The offering will launch in 11 countries where the company operates: Poland, the UK, Sweden, Spain, Italy, Germany, France, Finland, Denmark, Belgium, and the Czech Republic. To benefit from the solution, consumers must add a Mastercard issued by Viva Wallet in the Google Pay application 

Furthermore, the launch comes after the company brought Apple Pay to its offering, enabling customers to pay in a safer, contactless way through their iPhone and Apple Watch devices, in August 2020. Both Apple Pay and Google Pay enable online and in-app transactions, while consumers benefit from a high level of security, Cashless Pl stated.


