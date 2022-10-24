Subscribe
News

Sightline obtains J.P. Morgan investment for an omnichannel solution

Monday 24 October 2022 12:16 CET | News

US-based Sightline Payments has secured a strategic investment from J.P. Morgan to develop an integrated omnichannel solution.

 

The omnichannel solution is aimed at resort and online gaming companies, and it would serve the resort, entertainment, and lodging ecosystem. J.P. Morgan representatives have stated in the official press release that industry-specific contextual software is critical to powering any payments ecosystem to create an engaging consumer experience while transforming the revenue potential for merchants. 

The same sources revealed that this investment is one part of a multi-channel payments strategy J.P. Morgan Payments will be launching in the gaming and resort space. Sightline officials stated that they aim to deliver a unique mobile user experience for gaming industry patrons and power the digital transformation for gaming operators.

What is Sightline’s Pay+ product? 

Pay+ represents Sightline’s flagship product, as it allows consumers to safely access gaming and entertainment in nearly every regulated digital gaming company in the United States. In 2021, Play+ was updated to support cashless gaming at casinos with launches at Boyd Gaming and Resorts World Las Vegas. This cashless offering allows users to place their funds in a secure account. They can access these funds anywhere and at any time, and they can also earn loyalty on their spending. 

In March 2022, J.P. Morgan Payments announced it would become the primary merchant acquirer for Sightline’s Play+ ecosystem. As part of the deal, J.P. Morgan Payments has agreed to help Sightline solve some of the payment challenges in the gaming industry and provide solutions to the consumers who use the omnichannel gaming experience. The company will work to develop products and services that solve payment challenges for casino operators and consumers. 

According to Sightline, the company manages more than 1.5 million Play+ accounts, and it maintains partnerships with more than 80 entities across the sports betting, lottery, racing, and online and brick-and-mortar casino markets.

 

Sightline launched JOINGO in 2022 

In February 2022, Sightline has partnered with gaming software company IGT in order to launch its mobile loyalty platform, JOINGO.

JOINGO leverages a mobile platform named Mobile+, which allows any casino operator to create its own unique mobile app with no coding required. Through the app, casino brands can engage their patrons with personalised and interactive mobile campaigns. 

According to the JOINGO website, the Mobile+ platform can build and deploy a fully custom-branded, integrated mobile app for a casino in about 60 days. The platform also includes a cloud-based management console that can be used to send messages and offers, locate patrons, and view advanced analytics.

Keywords: omnichannel, mobile payments, investment, customer experience
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: J.P. Morgan, Sightline Payments
Countries: United States
J.P. Morgan

|

Sightline Payments

|
