|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Sightline selects J.P. Morgan payments as primary processor for Play+

Friday 25 March 2022 10:00 CET | News

US-based Sightline Payments has tapped J.P. Morgan Payments as the primary merchant acquirer and payments processor for its Play+ ecosystem.

Sightline Play+ enables consumers to spend their funds with more than 80 partners in over 40 states across the sports betting, lottery, racing, and online and brick-and-mortar casino markets. Routing Play+ transactions through J.P. Morgan Payments will benefit both merchants and Play+ accountholders, providing consumers with augmented cash outs.

J.P. Morgan Payments will also help the partner solve some of the payments challenges in the gaming industry and provide solutions to the consumers who use the omnichannel gaming experience. The company will work to develop products and services that solve payments challenges for casino operators and consumers.

Play+ has more than 1.5 million accountholders in the US, providing them with a variety of funding options and access to their funds. In 2021, Sightline’s Play+ launched cashless gaming offerings at casinos in Nevada, Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Visitors to these casinos can use their Play+ accounts to fund their activities on and off the casino floor without having to get cash.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, omnichannel, payment processing, merchant, cashless
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like