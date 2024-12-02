Zepz acquires Pomelo to add credit services to remittance offer

Zepz has acquired Pomelo International, as part of a move to expand its services beyond cross-border money transfers into credit and card-based products.

The transaction involves the acquisition of Pomelo’s product and team, with the Pomelo offering temporarily paused while it is integrated into Zepz’s wider product roadmap.

Pomelo is a San Francisco-based fintech focused on credit cards, lending and credit-building tools, with a particular footprint in the Philippines. Its core product is a credit card designed to be used for international money transfers, linking remittance activity with credit usage. Zepz said the deal supports its efforts to address a wider range of financial needs among migrant and cross-border communities, particularly in markets across the Global South.

Credit and card services alongside remittances

Zepz operates the remittance brands WorldRemit and Sendwave and has historically focused on international money movement. The addition of Pomelo’s technology extends these capabilities into areas such as cards, consumer credit and longer-term financial products. The company indicated that this builds on earlier initiatives such as the Sendwave Wallet, which already allows customers to hold and manage funds rather than only send them.

Pomelo’s credit card is structured to avoid cash advance fees typically associated with using cards for remittances. It allows customers to use credit for transfers while also contributing to their credit history through repayment behaviour. The product is issued on the Mastercard network and blends everyday spending with international transfers.

According to representatives from Zepz, the acquisition reflects a strategic shift towards supporting more aspects of customers’ financial lives rather than focusing solely on payments. Officials from Pomelo described the transaction as an opportunity to scale its approach to credit-building for migrant households using Zepz’s existing infrastructure and regulatory footprint.

The deal also supports Zepz’s position in the Philippines, an important destination market for remittance flows where both companies already have operational experience. Zepz stated that, once the integration is complete, Pomelo’s capabilities are expected to contribute to better customer engagement and a more diversified revenue mix alongside remittance fees.