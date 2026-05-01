Silverfort has acquired Fabrix Security to combine AI-driven identity decisioning with runtime access enforcement, targeting human, machine, and agentic identity security for enterprises.

Silverfort, an identity security company, has announced the acquisition of Fabrix Security, an AI-native identity security firm. The combination is designed to deliver autonomous identity security at runtime, using AI to determine and enforce access decisions for human, machine, and agentic identities in real time. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Fabrix Security brings an identity knowledge graph and a real-time, AI-driven authorisation decisioning engine to Silverfort's Runtime Access Protection technology, which continuously enforces access decisions across enterprise environments. Together, the platforms evaluate access requests at the moment they occur, using real-time context, intent, permissions, and organisational data, rather than relying on static rules configured in advance.

Identity security in the agentic AI era

The acquisition addresses a structural limitation in conventional identity and access management, where authorisation rules are written at administration time and applied statically. As the volume of non-human and agentic identities in enterprises grows, including AI agents that operate at speeds and with access patterns that are difficult to predict, static rule sets, and periodic access reviews are increasingly insufficient to prevent unauthorised access without constraining business operations.

Fabrix was founded by Raz Rotenberg, formerly a founding engineer at Run:ai, which was acquired by Nvidia, and CTO Ofir Yakovian, formerly a technical lead at Orca Security and Microsoft Entra. The company raised USD 8 million from Norwest, toDay Ventures, and Jibe Ventures. Joint capabilities from the acquisition are expected to become available in the second half of 2026, with Silverfort planning to extend autonomous identity security to its more than 1,000 enterprise customers.

Hed Kovetz, CEO and Co-Founder of Silverfort, said the only way to mitigate identity risk in the AI era without stopping the business is to make access decisions at runtime using AI and deep context.