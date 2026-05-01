Iulia Musat
01 May 2026 / 5 Min Read
MoonPay acquires Sodot and launches institutional platform
Silverfort acquires Fabrix Security to deliver AI-native identity security at runtime
Amadeus intends to acquire IDEMIA Public Security for EUR 1.2 bln
Adyen acquires loyalty and incentives platform Talon.One for EUR 750 mln
Mergers and acquisitions activity in the payments space
Payment data: valuable insights to drive profitability on merchant sites
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