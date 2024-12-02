NewsM&A and Investments

PNC secures regulatory approval to acquire FirstBank

CP

Claudia Pincovski

16 Dec 2025 / 3 Min Read

Keywords:
acquisitionbankstransactionsexpansionfinancial services
Countries:
United States of America

News on M&A and Investments

PNC secures regulatory approval to acquire FirstBank

16 Dec 2025 / 3 min read / M&A and Investments

Starling Bank explores strategic UK deals to expand corporate lending

15 Dec 2025 / 3 min read / M&A and Investments

Socure acquires Qlarifi

15 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / M&A and Investments

Stripe adds Valora team as it advances stablecoin strategy

12 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / M&A and Investments

Enova acquires Grasshopper Bank for USD 369 million

12 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / M&A and Investments

Expert views on Fintech

The unsung trio of Open Banking: Australia, Singapore, and India

09 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / Fintech

Brazil’s Open Finance: five years of evolution and ecosystem building

08 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / Fintech

Where next for Open Banking in the US

05 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / Fintech

Swipe for reflection: Nietzsche on ‘Amor Fati’ in the age of stablecoins

04 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / Fintech

The state of Open Banking in North America, 2025

04 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / Fintech
the paypers logo

The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.

 

The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.

 

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright