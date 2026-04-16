PayTabs Group has acquired TAPn'GO, integrating the UAE-based contactless payment technology into its Super App.

Under the terms of the transaction, TAPn'GO's technology will be integrated into the PayTabs Super App, which serves businesses across more than 30 industries, including retail, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, and regulated donation platforms. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Expanding the merchant payment stack

According to the official press release, the integration was designed to embed smartphone-based payment acceptance into PayTabs' existing merchant infrastructure, which already connects in-store, online, web, and mobile channels. The combined offering will include point-of-sale synchronisation, built-in loyalty services, bill-splitting functionality, digital tipping, and paperless receipts.

PayTabs describes the solution as targeting both operational efficiency and the reduction of fragmented checkout experiences — challenges that have persisted across a range of industries in the region. More than 20.000 businesses are already reported to be in line to adopt the solution following the acquisition. At the same time, the deal reflects broader momentum in contactless payment adoption across MENA. The market is currently growing at approximately 25% annually, with real-time transactions projected to reach three billion by 2028, according to figures cited in the announcement.

PayTabs, headquartered in Saudi Arabia, positions itself as a regional payment orchestration platform. The addition of TAPn'GO is intended to strengthen its capacity to serve as a distribution hub for integrated payment services, particularly as digital commerce infrastructure continues to expand across Gulf Cooperation Council markets and beyond. Moreover, the move towards paperless receipts also aligns with sustainability-related compliance trends that are gaining traction among businesses operating in the region.

The acquisition continues a series of strategic moves by PayTabs as it works to consolidate capabilities across the payments value chain. Through the process of incorporating TAPn'GO as a proprietary technology rather than a third-party integration, the group gains optimised control over the checkout experience it delivers to merchants and their customers.