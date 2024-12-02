PayPal has agreed to acquire Cymbio, a multi-channel orchestration platform that helps brands sell across agentic surfaces, including Microsoft Copilot and Perplexity.

Following this announcement, the strategy of acquiring Cymbio's technology and team is expected to optimise PayPal’s agentic commerce capabilities and accelerate the expansion to more of its merchants and businesses.

Furthermore, through the process of making their product catalogs discoverable on AI surfaces, merchants will be given the possibility to increase sales while also expanding product choice to the consumers who shop on AI platforms.

Enabling merchants to become discoverable on leading AI platforms

According to the official press release, PayPal's agentic commerce services and checkout options are available for merchants on Microsoft Copilot and Perplexity, with the initiative of including OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini app and AI Mode soon. As part of PayPal, Cymbio's team and technology is expected to enable Store Sync, one of PayPal's agentic commerce services, as it was developed in order to make merchants' product data discoverable within AI channels, and includes the overall ability to securely drop orders to their existing fulfillment and management systems. At the same time, merchants are expected to remain the merchant of record, retain customer relationships, and control over their brand.

At the moment, the transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026, being subject to customary closing conditions, as the deal terms and conditions were not disclosed.

The acquisition follows PayPal’s partnership with Cymbio, which was announced in October 2025. The company launches agentic commerce services to power AI-driven shopping, in strategic partnerships with Wix, Cymbio, Commerce, and Shopware, aiming to allow merchants to securely enable product discovery in AI platforms, including Perplexity. PayPal's agentic commerce services were set to initially include an agentic payment solution, as well as a catalog and order management offering that allows merchants and businesses to connect product data, inventory, and fulfillment with AI-driven discovery and checkout experiences.