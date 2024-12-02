Card issuing platform Marqeta has announced the completion of its acquisition of TransactPay, a BIN Sponsorship provider licensed as an EMI in the UK and the EEA.

Initially, Marqeta announced the agreement in February 2025, with the move aiming to support the company in strengthening its platform. Now, by finalising the deal, Marqeta intends further to enhance its card programme management capabilities across Europe, expanding its digital payment features for customers in the UK and EU, and supporting existing users in expanding more optimally into European markets.

Upcoming benefits for customers

With the merged capabilities of Marqeta and TransactPay, customers are set to be able to benefit from card programme management features across these regions and avoid the complexities traditionally associated with engaging multiple partners. The two companies’ customers will continue to receive dedicated customer and product support, as well as strategic bank, network, and regulatory relationships, assisting card programmes to grow throughout the UK and EU.

According to Marqeta’s officials, considering the current global landscape, which encompasses rapid regulatory changes and economic policy modifications, the ability to provide optimal payment products and expand efficiently while maintaining compliance with requirements is pivotal. By combining their abilities, Marqeta and TransactPay seek to help customers address these payment needs. Additionally, as Marqeta’s presence in Europe continues to scale, the acquisition further boosts this growth and underlines the company’s commitment to the market as part of its overall global strategy.

Latest news from Marqeta

Shortly before announcing the completion of its deal with TransactPay, Marqeta joined forces with Klarna to introduce a flexible debit card offering in the US. The initiative came as an extension to the two companies’ long-standing partnership and sought to equip customers with more control over how and when they pay. Initially piloted in the US, the Klarna Card was set to enable users to choose between paying immediately or in instalments, through a single card. The feature was powered by Marqeta’s platform, which was among the first issuer processors in the US certified for Visa Flexible Credential. Marqeta and Klarna planned a broader rollout across the US later in 2025.