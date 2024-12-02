The European Commission has approved Google's acquisition of Wiz under the EU Merger Regulation.

Following this announcement, the European Commission has unconditionally cleared Google's proposed acquisition of US-based cloud security provider Wiz, concluding that the transaction raises no competition concerns in the European Economic Area (EEA). The approval follows an investigation into the cloud security and cloud infrastructure markets, where both companies operate.

In addition, Google offers cloud infrastructure through Google Cloud Platform and provides cloud security services to its own cloud users and, to a limited extent, to customers of other cloud infrastructure providers. Wiz operates a cloud-native application protection platform that enables large enterprises to protect applications against cybersecurity threats across multiple cloud environments through a single security platform. With this initiative, Google will incorporate Wiz’ suite of solutions and experience in the market, aiming to offer its users an optimised experience and meet their expectations in the industry.

Market investigation and competitive assessment

According to the official press release, the Commission's investigation focused on the cloud security industry and its connection to the cloud infrastructure market, where Google competes with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure. The transaction was notified to the Commission following a referral request from Google under Article 4(5) of the Merger Regulation, as the deal was subject to review in at least three member states: Cyprus, Ireland, and Sweden.

The Commission gathered feedback from customers and rival suppliers of cloud security and cloud infrastructure services to assess the transaction's impact. The investigation examined whether Google would bundle Wiz's multi-cloud security platform with its existing products or restrict the platform's compatibility with competing cloud providers.

Following this initiative, the Commission found that several credible competitors exist in the market, allowing customers to switch providers if necessary. The investigation also addressed concerns about Google potentially accessing commercially sensitive data on competing cloud service providers that integrate with Wiz's solutions. The market investigation confirmed that any data Google would obtain is not commercially sensitive and is generally accessible to other security software companies.

The Commission accepted the referral on 29 July 2025, and none of the member states expressed disagreement with the referral. The transaction did not meet the standard turnover thresholds under the EU Merger Regulation but qualified for review through the multi-jurisdictional referral mechanism.