US-based Cross River Bank has announced that its parent company, CRB Group, Inc., has entered into an agreement to acquire Accrue, a US-based fintech that develops customer loyalty technology at the payment layer. The announcement states that the transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Cross River describes the deal as another step in the ongoing expansion of its Embedded Finance offerings. Accrue’s team will join Cross River once the transaction completes.

What the acquisition adds

Cross River operates as a regulated infrastructure provider for embedded financial services. Its existing portfolio for brand partners covers accounts, cards, payments, lending, digital assets, and agentic commerce.

Accrue contributes three main components: branded wallets, stored value, and technology that allows customers to earn and track incentives. In addition, through the process of integrating these into its platform, Cross River intends to offer partners a single Embedded Finance stack through which they can provide both payments and loyalty rewards to their own customers. In practice, this places wallet and rewards functionality on the same infrastructure as the account, card, and payment products Cross River already supplies.

According to the announcement, Accrue’s founder and CEO will take on a leadership role at Cross River, focused on building out the company’s Embedded Finance offerings. The arrangement suggests that Accrue’s product direction will feed into Cross River’s wider Embedded Finance roadmap rather than operate as a standalone unit.

Company officials framed the acquisition around the convergence of payments and loyalty. Gilles Gade, founder and CEO of Cross River, said that brands increasingly want their own wallets and that, with Accrue, all of the bank’s clients would be able to build one on its platform, with the longer-term aim of helping them develop financial super apps. Moreover, Accrue founder and CEO Michael Hershfield said the business was built on the premise that financial products would increasingly sit inside the brands and experiences customers use daily, and that Cross River’s technology, scale, and global reach would allow that model to be extended further.

Implications for brands and platforms

According to the companies, the next phase of Embedded Finance is expected to be shaped by brands and platforms with direct customer relationships. As payments and loyalty converge across physical, digital, and agentic channels, the combined offering is intended to give those brands access to wallets, payments, stored value, and rewards at scale.

The reference to agentic channels aligns with Cross River’s existing work in agentic commerce, which it lists among its current Embedded Finance products. For brand partners, the deal points towards a model in which wallet issuance, stored value, and incentive programmes are delivered by the same regulated provider handling the underlying money movement, rather than sourced from separate vendors.

Further details on integration timelines and product availability are expected once the transaction closes.